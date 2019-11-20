Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government by November 30: NCP

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra would be formed before the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, said the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik, here on Wednesday.

"We have defeated the 'Chankya' of the country," Malik said in a tongue-in-cheek remark and added, the three parties were coming together to form the government.

The first phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls will be on November 30.



While the Chief Minister would be from the Sena, ministerial portfolios would be shared according the strength of each party, he said. The NCP and the Congress would also have deputy chief ministers in the state.

The formula, according to him, is one Minister for every four MLAs.

The Congress is likely to get 11 portfolios and the post of the Speaker in the Maharashtra Assembly. The rest of the portfolios would be shared by the Sena and the NCP, sources said.