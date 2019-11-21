Home Nation

'BJP will end Maoism if it returns to power': Amit Shah sounds poll bugle in Jharkhand

The Raghubar Das led government had taken several measures in this regard which could be done because there was a BJP government at the Centre and in the state as well, he added.

Published: 21st November 2019 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flanked by Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das (R) and BJP candidate from Lohardaga Assembly Sukhdeo Bhagat being garlanded by party supporters during an election campaign ahead of Jharkhand Assembly Elections, in Lohardaga

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flanked by Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das (R) and BJP candidate from Lohardaga Assembly Sukhdeo Bhagat being garlanded by party supporters during an election campaign ahead of Jharkhand Assembly Elections, in Lohardaga. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah, blowing the poll bugle in Jharkhand on Thursday, promised to root out the menace of Maoism if the BJP government is given one more chance in the state. 

Shah, addressing an election rally at Manika in Latehar, also accused the Congress of not pursuing the Ram Mandircase honestly due to which it was delayed for so long and claimed that Prime Minister Modi has been solving age old problems pending in the country one after the another.

“I request you all to give BJP an opportunity to form another majority government in the state. Along with bringing development, we will root out the problem of Maoists from here,” said Shah.

“We have brought Jharkhand up to this stage and will turn it into a developed state in the next five years,” Shah said. 

He also slammed earlier JMM-Congress coalition government for "duping" the people of Jharkhand. "JMM claims itself to be a saviour of tribals but are ganging up against BJP in the state with Congress party which has only fooled the tribals of Jharkhand during the last 70 years. Congress should be answerable to the tribals,” Shah said.

The BJP did not let any stone unturned for ensuring the dignity of the tribal people and constituted District Mineral Fund and gave Rs 32000 crore in it for the development of the tribal population living in the mining areas, he added.

Shah also promised to deliver justice to the youths from backward caste by constituting a commission which will look into providing more reservation to them in government jobs.

