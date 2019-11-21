CBSE seeks report from Gujarat on how land from school was leased to Nithyananda's Ashram
The state has been asked to conduct enquiry into the status of the 'No Objection Certificate' issued by its own department for CBSE affiliation and how it happened without the permission of the board.
NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has sought a report from Gujarat Education department on how the land of a school was leased out to self-styled godman Nithyananda's ashram in Ahmedabad without its permission, according to officials.
"The board has written to the State Education Department to inquire into the matter of leasing out land of DPS Maninagar, Ahmedabad to Swami Nityananda ashram without permission of the board," a senior CBSE official said.
"It has been asked to conduct the enquiry expeditiously and convey the outcome of the report and status of No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by the state department to the school for seeking CBSE affiliation," the official added.