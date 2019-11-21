Court orders Rs 25 lakh compensation for Nagaland woman’s death due to lack of medical facilities

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Kohima Bench of the Gauhati High Court has directed Nagaland’s health and family welfare department to pay Rs.25 lakh as compensation to the family of a woman who died during childbirth due to lack of medical facilities.

The incident dates back to 2016. The victim, Bemang, hailed from the state’s remote Mon district bordering Myanmar.

Poor implementation of the government’s maternal health scheme at the Monyakshu health sub-centre was blamed for the death. The centre caters to a rural populace of around 6,500.

Pronouncing the judgement on November 15, Justice Songkhupchung Serto ordered: “Considering the socio-economic condition of the family of the deceased, the facts and circumstances of the case, it is considered just and proper to direct the respondents to pay a sum of Rs.25 lakh as exemplary compensation and also to pay a sum of Rs.15,000 to meet the legal expenses”.

Earlier, the Nagaland unit of Human Rights Law Network (HRLN) had moved the court seeking direction and the implementation of Indian Public Health Standards at the Monyakshu health sub-centre.

Bemang had died due to complexities during delivery. The incident occurred when she was being taken to a hospital 130 away from her village.