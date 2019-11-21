Home Nation

Daughter made to wait for 12-hours for delivery at MP government hospital: Tribal BJP MLA

Civil Surgeon Dr RB Goel said that the staff at the hospital had conveyed to the MLA that the operation would be conducted at night as some staff was on camp duty.

By ANI

SHEOPUR: BJP MLA from the Vijaypur Assembly constituency, Sitaram Adivasi, alleged that his pregnant daughter was made to wait for more than 12 hours when she was admitted for delivery at the district hospital in Sheopur.

"The hospital administration behaved irresponsibly and kept us waiting for long. I admitted my daughter in the morning at around 9 on November 18. The tests were conducted after which they told us to take her to another hospital in Shivpuri or Gwalior. We waited for the ambulance but it did not arrive in time," the tribal MLA Sitaram Adivasi told ANI on Wednesday.

"They also said that the delivery would be conducted through caesarean operation due to some problems with fluids in the body of my daughter. I then took my daughter to a private hospital where the child was delivered safely without surgery," he added.

Speaking on behalf of the hospital administration, Civil Surgeon Dr RB Goel denied the charges levied by the BJP MLA and said that the staff at the hospital had conveyed to the MLA that the operation would be conducted at night as some staff was on camp duty.

"They were in the hospital from 9:30 am till 9 in the night. The staff conducted her tests in the hospital and we conveyed to him that the person entrusted with giving anaesthesia had gone to a camp, therefore the operation would be conducted at night. We even arranged for an ambulance for them to take the pregnant woman to another hospital during the day. The hospital staff tried to stop them, but they forcibly took the woman to a private hospital," Goel told ANI here.

