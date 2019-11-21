Home Nation

From 2015-19, MEA received over 6,000 complaints of women deserted by NRI spouses

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan gave data according to which 991 complaints have been received till October 31 this year as against 1,299 in 2018.

Published: 21st November 2019 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

V Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 6,000 complaints of distressed women deserted by their NRI spouses were received between January 2015 and October this year, the External Affairs Ministry said.

In response to a query in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan gave data according to which 991 complaints have been received till October 31 this year as against 1,299 in 2018.

He said 1,498 complaints were received in 2017, 1510 in 2016 and 796 in 2015.

Replying to another question, Muraleedharan said 77 Indians were trapped or held captive in various countries in the last three years.

"As per information available in the Ministry, 73 out of 77 Indians have returned to India, one died during captivity and three Indians are still in captivity. The Government of India is pro-actively pursuing the cases of the remaining three Indians for their early return to India," he said.

According to official information, the number of Indians, including the migrant workers, who have reportedly died in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and UAE in 2019 (till October) are 4,823, while the figure was 6,014 in 2018.

The number of deaths was 5,906 in 2017, 6013 in 2016 and 5786 in 2015, according to the data given by the minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan gives a musical treat to music lover in Coimbatore
Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel (File photo|PTI)
AAP doesn't deserve to run Delhi: BJP MP Vijay Goel on bad air and water in Delhi
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp