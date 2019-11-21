Home Nation

Hindutva bodies warn Sena, BJP against tying up with NCP, Congress in Maharashtra

Samasta Hindu Aghadi president Milind Ekbote said the Hindutva outfits were coming together as a 'united front' to oppose Sena or BJP's attempts to tie up with the ideologically different parties.
 

Published: 21st November 2019 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 12:22 AM   |  A+A-

Milind Ekbote.

By PTI

PUNE: A group of Hindutva organisations here on Wednesday warned of launching a campaign against Shiv Sena and BJP if any of the two parties join hands with Congress and NCP to form a government in Maharashtra.

Talking to reporters here, Samasta Hindu Aghadi president Milind Ekbote said the BJP and Sena, which have together won 161 seats in the 288-member House, should form a government in the state as soon as possible as fighting between themselves was an "insult" of the people's mandate.

He said the Hindutva outfits were coming together as a "united front" to oppose Sena or BJP's attempts to tie up with the ideologically different parties.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra CM post likely to be on rotational basis with Sena going 1st, NCP next: Sources

"We have been working for Hindutva for decades. We were expecting that some of our demands would be fulfilled since the BJP and Shiv Sena came to power...We are also concerned about farmers.

"But these two parties (BJP and Sena) are fighting with each other. It is an insult of the people's mandate.  Therefore, we are appealing to both of them to form a government in Maharashtra as soon as possible," he said.

"If anyone of the two parties- BJP or Shiv Sena- form a new alliance with Congress and NCP, then we will stage a protest against them. We will also campaign against these saffron parties," Ekbote said.

Apart from the Samasta Hindu Aghadi, six other organisations, including Hindu Mahasabha, Hindu Janjagruti Samitee, Rashtriya Warkari Parishad and Hindu Rashtra Sena, have extended support towards forming this front.

Right-wing leader Sambhaji Bhide is also learnt to have given his support to it, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress NCP Shiv Sena Maharashtra Government
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan gives a musical treat to music lover in Coimbatore
Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel (File photo|PTI)
AAP doesn't deserve to run Delhi: BJP MP Vijay Goel on bad air and water in Delhi
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp