Maharashtra govt formation: NCP, Congress reach agreement, talks with Sena on Friday

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress-NCP combine on Thursday said that the two parties have completed their discussion on all issues related to government formation in Maharashtra and will now hold talks with Shiv Sena in Mumbai to "finalise the architecture of alliance".

Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan told reporters after a meeting of Congress and NCP leaders that there is a "complete unanimity" on all issues and when the alliance partners, which will include the Sena, announce their common minimum programme, then the power-sharing formula among the three parties will be disclosed.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra govt formation: Congress-NCP meet prepares contours of forging alliance with Shiv Sena

The Congress and NCP leaders had held a marathon meeting on Wednesday to thrash out details of their alliance as they work to form a new government in the state in tie-up with Sena.

They had expressed confidence in forming a stable government.