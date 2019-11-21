Home Nation

Maharashtra govt formation: NCP, Congress reach agreement, talks with Sena on Friday

Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan told reporters after a meeting of Congress and NCP leaders that there is a 'complete unanimity' on all issues.

Published: 21st November 2019 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

New Delhi Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader Nawab Malik L along with Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan addresses a press conference on Maharashtra government formation in New Delhi Wednesday Nov. 20 2019.

New Delhi Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader Nawab Malik L along with Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan addresses a press conference on Maharashtra government formation in New Delhi Wednesday Nov. 20 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress-NCP combine on Thursday said that the two parties have completed their discussion on all issues related to government formation in Maharashtra and will now hold talks with Shiv Sena in Mumbai to "finalise the architecture of alliance".

Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan told reporters after a meeting of Congress and NCP leaders that there is a "complete unanimity" on all issues and when the alliance partners, which will include the Sena, announce their common minimum programme, then the power-sharing formula among the three parties will be disclosed.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra govt formation: Congress-NCP meet prepares contours of forging alliance with Shiv Sena

The Congress and NCP leaders had held a marathon meeting on Wednesday to thrash out details of their alliance as they work to form a new government in the state in tie-up with Sena.

They had expressed confidence in forming a stable government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra government formation Maharashtra government Congress NCP Congress Shiv Sena Shiv Sena Prithviraj Chavan
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp