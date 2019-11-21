Home Nation

MEA expands passport services in Punjab after inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor

The Kartarpur Corridor was thrown open on November 9, in a rare and landmark people-to-people initiative between the two countries in the midst of their strained bilateral ties over Kashmir.
 

Published: 21st November 2019 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan (Photo | AP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The External Affairs Ministry has expanded passport services in Punjab in the wake of rising applications for the travel document following opening up of a corridor linking the Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan with Gurdaspur.

As per provisions of an agreement between India and Pakistan, Indian pilgrims wanting to visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara require passport to travel to the neighbouring country using the corridor.

The Kartarpur Corridor was thrown open on November 9, in a rare and landmark people-to-people initiative between the two countries in the midst of their strained bilateral ties over Kashmir.

ALSO READ: Pakistan government opens Kartarpur gurdwara to Muslims, charges Rs 200 entry fee

"Passport services have been further eased. There are now three passport offices, five passport seva kendras, six post office passport seva kendras in Punjab. Besides, new POPSKs (Post Office Passport Seva Kendras) are being opened, including at Dera Baba Nanak," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

The Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib is located across the Ravi river in Pakistan and is about four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab.

"Today, obtaining passport is not difficult and we are facilitating it as requirement of passport is one of the conditions (for visiting Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara)," Kumar said.

ALSO READ: MHA mulls adding anti-India clause in Kartarpur form

He said the number of pilgrims using the Kartarpur Corridor is increasing in the last few days, especially over the weekends.

"The facilitation procedures are part of the bilateral agreement with Pakistan which have been finalised after the discussions of the officials from both the countries," he said.

"Any change can be undertaken only with the consent of both parties formally and not through a tweet or a statement," he said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's comments that Indian pilgrims would not require passport to visit the shrine using the corridor.

He said India has also been taking up with Pakistan that the USD 20 fee levied on each pilgrim for each visit, be waived off.

"Pakistan has not agreed to do away with it so far. We are still requesting the Pakistani side that if they remove it, the restrictions which the pilgrims are facing will be eased," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raveesh Kumar MEA Kartarpur Sahib
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp