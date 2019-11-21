Home Nation

Mullaperiyar Dam safe: Jal Shakti Minister gives go ahead if Kerala, TN wants to construct new dam

Shekhawat also said the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest has accorded Terms of References for pre-construction activities for construction of new dam to replace the existing Mullaperiyar Dam.

Published: 21st November 2019 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Mullaperiyar Dam in Kerala is safe but the Centre will have no objection if the governments of Kerala and Tamil Nadu agree for construction of a new dam near the existing site, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Shekhawat also said the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest has accorded Terms of References for pre-construction activities for construction of a new dam to replace the existing Mullaperiyar Dam with certain conditions for preparation of environmental impact assessment and environmental management plan report.

A three-member supervisory committee headed by chief engineer, dam safety organisation of the Central Water Commission (CWC) along with other two members of the committee from Tamil Nadu and Kerala visited Mullaperiyar Dam site on June 4, 2019 and held discussions on various dam-related matters such as instrumentation, installation of inflow forecast system in the catchment, finalisation of rule curve.

"The Mullaperiyar Dam is safe. There is no threat to it.

However, if both state governments agree for construction of a new dam, the central government will have no objections to it," he said during Question Hour.

The minister said major and medium irrigation projects and multi-purpose projects located on inter-state rivers, or such projects where state government desires to avail of assistance from the Centre are submitted by the state government to the Central Water Commission for techno-economic appraisal and acceptance by advisory committee on irrigation, flood control and multipurpose projects of ministry of Jal Shakti.

"As intimated by CWC, 13 Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) involving construction of new dams (including Attappady Valley Irrigation Project (AVIP) of Kerala State) were received for appraisal during last three years beginning from April 2016.

Out of these, two proposals were accepted by Advisory Committee after appraisal by CWC and three proposals including AVIP of Kerala have been returned to respective States with certain observations," he said.

Further, Shekhawat said pre-feasibility reports (PFR) of another eight projects were received during the said period for in-principle consent of screening committee of the CWC for preparation of DPR out of which in principle consent has been given for two project for preparation of DPR and one PFR has been returned with observations regarding interstate issues.

Acceptance of remaining proposals by the advisory committee or screening committee of the CWC depends upon satisfactory compliances by state governments concerned on observations of the CWC in this regard, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mullaperiyar Dam Mullaperiyar Dam Kerala Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp