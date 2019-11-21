Home Nation

NGT seeks report on carcasses of migratory birds at Sambhar lake

According to the report, carcasses of 18,000 migrated birds were found at Sambhar lake 80 km South-West of Jaipur on November 10.
 

Published: 21st November 2019 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

Thousands of migratory birds were found dead at Rajasthan's Sambhar Lake.

Thousands of migratory birds were found dead at Rajasthan's Sambhar Lake. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal Thursday sought a report after taking note of a news item which said that carcasses of about 18,000 migratory birds have been found at Sambhar lake in Rajasthan.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed that a factual and action taken report be given jointly by National Wetland Authority, State Wetland Authority, Rajasthan state pollution control board and Jaipur District Magistrate.

ALSO READ: What caused the death of over 5000 birds in Sambhar lake?

The tribunal directed that the report be furnished before January 22 next year.

The NGT passed the order after taking note of a news report in Hindustan Times under the heading "Sambhar's ecology among worst, Alarm Carcasses of about 18,000 migratory birds have been found near the Rajasthan lake, triggering concerns amount environmentalists".

ALSO READ | Sambhar deathbed: Avian death toll goes past 12,000 mark

According to the report, carcasses of 18,000 migrated birds were found at Sambhar lake 80 km South-West of Jaipur on November 10.

"Apprehension is that death of such large number of birds have taken place on account of violation of environmental norms in maintaining the ecosystem of the wetland in question including water quality, plant invasion in water bodies etc," the report said.

Carcasses of hundreds of dead birds including plovers, common coot, black-winged stilt, northern shovelers, ruddy shelduck, and pied avocet were scattered on the edge of 12-13 km of the catchment area of the lake, bird experts had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NGT Sambhar lake Migratory Birds Death
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp