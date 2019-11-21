NGT seeks report on carcasses of migratory birds at Sambhar lake

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal Thursday sought a report after taking note of a news item which said that carcasses of about 18,000 migratory birds have been found at Sambhar lake in Rajasthan.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed that a factual and action taken report be given jointly by National Wetland Authority, State Wetland Authority, Rajasthan state pollution control board and Jaipur District Magistrate.



The tribunal directed that the report be furnished before January 22 next year.

The NGT passed the order after taking note of a news report in Hindustan Times under the heading "Sambhar's ecology among worst, Alarm Carcasses of about 18,000 migratory birds have been found near the Rajasthan lake, triggering concerns amount environmentalists".



According to the report, carcasses of 18,000 migrated birds were found at Sambhar lake 80 km South-West of Jaipur on November 10.



"Apprehension is that death of such large number of birds have taken place on account of violation of environmental norms in maintaining the ecosystem of the wetland in question including water quality, plant invasion in water bodies etc," the report said.

Carcasses of hundreds of dead birds including plovers, common coot, black-winged stilt, northern shovelers, ruddy shelduck, and pied avocet were scattered on the edge of 12-13 km of the catchment area of the lake, bird experts had said.