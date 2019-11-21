Home Nation

No final decision yet on merger of UGC, AICTE: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Last year, the Human Resource Development Ministry had announced its decision to replace the UGC by repealing the UGC Act, 1951.

Published: 21st November 2019 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Photo| Facebook/ Dr.Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: No final decision has been taken yet on merging the University Grants Commission and the All India Council of Technical Education, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Thursday.

"Till now no final decision has been taken on this issue," Nishank said in response to a written question in Rajya Sabha.

Last year, the Human Resource Development Ministry had announced its decision to replace the UGC by repealing the UGC Act, 1951.

A draft bill for this was put in public domain for feedback.

However, it was decided later that the Higher Education Commission of India will also take over the AICTE.

In September this year, the minister said the bill was in final stages and will be taken to the Union Cabinet in October.

"The Higher Education Commission of India will be a single regulator and replace UGC and AICTE.

The bill has been prepared after elaborate consultation with states. It will be taken to the Cabinet in October," he had tweeted.

The draft bill had proposed HECI to control academic matters while an advisory board under the HRD minister would be in charge of issuing monetary grants to universities.

But various student groups had opposed the handing over of the financial control to the HRD ministry.

UGC is the regulator for universities across the country and AICTE acts as a regulator for engineering, pharmacy, management and other technical education colleges.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank UGC AICTE UGC AICTE merger UGC Act 1951
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp