Railway Board finds Khushwant Singh's novel 'obscene', asks Bhopal vendor to take book off shelves

By ANI

BHOPAL: The Railway Board's Passenger Service Committee on Wednesday allegedly directed a vendor at Bhopal Railway Station to stop selling noted writer Khushwant Singh's novel "Women, Sex, Love and Lust", saying such "obscene" literature may spoil the future generation.

The committee has also directed officials to ensure that "such obscene things" are not sold at bookstalls at the station.

The committee allegedly directed the vendor to immediately take the books off the shelves.

Railway Board officials said that they will examine the whole matter and take appropriate action if required.