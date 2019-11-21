Home Nation

Ready to work very closely with new Sri Lankan government: MEA

Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs underlined India's willingness to work closely with the new government.

Published: 21st November 2019 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi congratulating newly appointed Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa

PM Modi congratulating newly appointed Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday said it was ready to work very closely with the new government in Sri Lanka and expressed hope that it will fulfil aspirations of the Tamil community living in the island country.

ALSO READ: China a trade partner, India a relative, says Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Mahinda Rajapaksa on Thursday took oath as Sri Lanka's new prime minister, days after his younger brother was elected president, cementing the powerful and controversial Rajapaksa clan's grip on political power in the country.

