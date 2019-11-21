Home Nation

Shiv Sena MLAs asked to carry official IDs at key meeting on November 22

Besides MLAs, senior Sena leaders will also take part in the meeting which is expected is discuss the current political situation in Maharashtra. 

Published: 21st November 2019 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena flags (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena has asked its MLAs to carry with them their official identification documents while coming for a key meeting of the party here on November 22, said a Sena leader on Wednesday.

The direction for bringing IDs has been given to deal with a situation where the MLAs are required to be presented before Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, he said.

The meeting has been convened at 'Matoshree', the family residence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra, the leader said.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra CM post likely to be on rotational basis with Sena going 1st, NCP next: Sources

The saffron party has 56 MLA-elects.

Besides MLAs, senior Sena leaders will also take part in the meeting which is expected is discuss the current political situation in Maharashtra and the party's efforts to form a government with support from the Congress and the NCP.

Two days ahead of the Sena meet, leaders of the NCP and the Congress on Wednesday expressed confidence of forming a "stable" government in Maharashtra in the coming days.

ALSO READ | Will form stable government in Maharashtra soon: Congress after meeting with NCP

After a marathon meeting of senior leaders of the two parties at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in New Delhi, former chief minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said the alliance is hopeful of ending the spell of political uncertainty in the state and working to provide a stable government.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik, who joined Chavan at a press conference after the meeting, was categorical in indicating that the two parties will join hands with the Shiv Sena for government formation in Maharashtra, which is currently under President's rule.

The combined tally of the Sena (56), the NCP (54) and the Congress (44) is way above the majority mark of 145 in the 288-member house.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra Government Shiv Sena NCP Congress Maharashtra Governor
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan gives a musical treat to music lover in Coimbatore
Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel (File photo|PTI)
AAP doesn't deserve to run Delhi: BJP MP Vijay Goel on bad air and water in Delhi
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp