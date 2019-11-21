Home Nation

SpiceJet bags 100 of Jet’s slots in Mumbai and Delhi airports, Air India settles for 12

Jet Airways was the second largest scheduled international operator in the country, after Air India, with a market share of around 14% among Indian carriers in the 2018 fiscal.

Published: 21st November 2019 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

SpiceJet (File Photo | PTI)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: National carrier Air India was given least preference in allocating slots vacated by Jet Airways at busiest airports of Delhi and Mumbai.

While SpiceJet got maximum 100 slots at these two airports, cash-strapped Air India got just 12.

Private airlines including SpiceJet and Indigo got a maximum chunk of the slots vacated by Jet Airways which had suspended all domestic and international flights after failing to secure emergency funds from its lenders in April this year.

Jet’s exit left various national and international slots vacant and sources said that various airlines approached the Ministry of civil aviation to get Jet Airways’ slots and gave their choices.

If sources are to be believed, Mumbai and Delhi, the two busiest airports, were the top choices opted by leading airlines in the country. According to an estimate, Delhi and Mumbai together comprise of nearly 60% of the air traffic in the country.

According to the ministry’s information, maximum 76 slots at the Mumbai airport went to SpiceJet and IndiGo was at the second position having 52 slots. Go Air, Vistara and Air Asia also received shares in slots 16, 54 and 16 respectively.

Surprisingly, debt-laden Air India did not get even a single slot at Mumbai airport.

In Delhi, IndiGo got maximum 40 slots followed by SpiceJet which received 24 slots. Go Air, Vistara and Air Asia got 16, 12, and 12 slots respectively. Air India also received 12 slots at Delhi airport.

Overall, total of 24 slots vacated by Jet Airways have been allotted to Air India at various airports.

Jet Airways was the second largest scheduled international operator in the country, after Air India, with a market share of around 14% among Indian carriers in the 2018 fiscal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air India Jet Airways Spice Jet IndiGo
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan gives a musical treat to music lover in Coimbatore
Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel (File photo|PTI)
AAP doesn't deserve to run Delhi: BJP MP Vijay Goel on bad air and water in Delhi
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp