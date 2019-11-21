Home Nation

Student poses as orthopaedic surgeon, extorts Rs 2.8 lakh from woman on matrimonial site

The woman had to quit her job in Malaysia due to harassment and threats for more money from the man B Sainath, a physiotherapy student, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

Published: 21st November 2019 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

fake, fraudster

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old man who allegedly extorted Rs 2.8 lakh from a woman after posing as an orthopaedic surgeon on a matrimonial site, was arrested here on Thursday, police said.

The woman had to quit her job in Malaysia due to harassment and threats for more money from the man B Sainath, a physiotherapy student, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

The man masqueraded as an orthopaedic surgeon on a popular matrimonial site and gained the confidence of the woman who shared her photos with him.

Later, he asked her for money, saying his ATM card was damaged and he wanted to help his friends following which she transferred Rs 2.8 lakh on different occasions, police said.

Later, when he started asking for more money, she grew suspicious and asked him to return the amount.

He threatened that he would morph her pictures and post them on porn sites besides share photos with her family members and friends over social media platforms, police said.

Unable to put up with the harassment, the woman quit her job in Malaysia and returned to India to lodge a complaint with police.

During investigations, police found that he had also cheated other women using a similar modus operandi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
B Sainath Matrimonial site Matrimonial site safety
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp