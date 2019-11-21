Home Nation

Terror financing: ED takes possession of six assets linked to terrorists based in Kashmir

The ED had said that the total worth of the thirteen properties is Rs 1.22 crore and the people who held it allegedly worked for the terror outfit.

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has taken possession of six land assets belonging to alleged terrorists based in Kashmir in connection with a terror-financing case against Syed Salahuddin, the Pakistan-based terrorist and chief of the globally banned group Hizbul Mujahideen, the agency said on Thursday.

The ED had attached 13 such assets in March this year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

After the adjudicating authority of the said law recently upheld the order, the possession notice was issued, it said.

The ED said these properties are located in three districts, Anantnag, Bandipora and Baramulla, and are in the name of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists identified as Mohammad Shafi Shah, Talib Lali, Gulam Nabi Khan, Zaffar Hussain Bhat, Abdul Majeed Sofi, Nazir Ahmad Dar, and Manzoor Ahmad Dar.

The ED had said that the total worth of the thirteen properties is Rs 1.22 crore and the people who held it allegedly worked for the terror outfit.

Possession of the remaining assets will also been taken soon, officials had said.

The federal probe agency had filed a criminal case of money laundering in this instance after taking cognisance of a National Investigating Agency (NIA) charge sheet filed against Salahuddin, Shah and others under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Action (UAPA) and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

