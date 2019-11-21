Home Nation

'This is a big scam': Opposition protests in Lok Sabha over disinvestment of PSUs, electoral bond

Congress members returned to their seats after the protests and sloganeering in the Well of the House when Speaker assured them that they will be allowed to raise issues during Zero Hour.

Published: 21st November 2019 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Opposition members protest in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament. (File | PTI)

Opposition members protest in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament. (File | PTI))

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The opposition Congress on Thursday protested in Lok Sabha against privatisation of a few PSUs, including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and issuance of electoral bonds, terming the move as "big scams".

However, Congress members returned to their seats after the protests and sloganeering in the Well of the House for about 15 minutes when Speaker Om Birla assured them that they will be allowed to raise issues during Zero Hour.

"This is a big scam. The country is being looted. Please allow us to speak," Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

However, Speaker Birla told members that the MPs should not lower the dignity of the House by coming into the Well.

"This is wrong. The House is discussing a very important issue on sportspersons. No, no. Don't talk to the chair from the Well. It is the responsibility of every member to maintain decorum and dignity of the House," he said.

The Speaker said the Question Hour is very important and the MPs should not disrupt proceedings.

ALSO READ | Shashi Tharoor hits out at BJP government over electoral bonds, seeks Modi's explanation

"I am a new member. You are senior. Don't come to the Well. Maintain the convention," Birla said, adding he has not admitted the adjournment motion moved by the Congress but is ready to allow the party to speak during Zero Hour.

With this the Congress MPs went to their seats.

At this, Chowdhury said the opposition keep cooperating in the smooth functioning of the House and the Speaker too reciprocate with them.

"You are not new. You are the chair of the House. We are forced to give the adjournment motions to raise very important issues, not to disrespect the chair. We have given the notice because this is a big scam. The country is being looted," he said.

ALSO READ | Government must disclose all details about electoral bonds before Parliament: Congress

At this, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running the cleanest government and there is no scope of corruption in its functioning.

"You come everyday with an adjournment motion bringing some issues. This is not done," Joshi said.

Chowdhury countered Joshi by saying the BJP, while in opposition, disrupted proceedings of the House days together by raising issues like alleged coal scam or 2G scam.

Joshi said at that time the issues were raised in the House as the two cases were either before the Supreme Court or the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

However, opposition members calmed down after the Speaker's assurance.

"You (Joshi) may be tough but the Speaker is soft," Chowdhury said.

ALSO READ | In 'new' India, bribes, illegal commissions are called electoral bonds: Rahul Gandhi

The government on Wednesday kicked off a disinvestment plan, lining up the sale of five public sector units (PSUs), including majority stakes in bluechip oil company BPCL and Shipping Corporation of India.

Also on sale will be a 31 per cent stake in Container Corporation of India (Concor) along with management control.

Under the electoral bonds scheme, the government had offered complete anonymity to those making donations.

A donor can now anonymously buy a bond and deposit it with the political party of his choice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
congress Lok Sabha Electoral Bonds Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan gives a musical treat to music lover in Coimbatore
Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel (File photo|PTI)
AAP doesn't deserve to run Delhi: BJP MP Vijay Goel on bad air and water in Delhi
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp