Home Nation

25 orphans enjoy first-time flight experience thanks to this Chennai organisation

These children were from four different orphanages and among them was one a visually-challenged girl and a transgender.

Published: 22nd November 2019 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Children from Chennai orphanages at Coimbatore International Airport for a one day trip on Friday.

Children from Chennai orphanages at Coimbatore International Airport for a one day trip on Friday. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: That big bird-like thing that flies in the sky without flapping its wings has always been a marvel for S Kayalvizhi, a Class VI student in a Chennai school.

But, not anymore as she had her first-time flight experience when she flew from Chennai to Coimbatore on Friday, which was organised by 'Raindrops', a Chennai-based social foundation.

A recent survey that was conducted by the organisation found that many children desired to fly on an aircraft in their lifetime. Hence, the foundation organised a trip and took nearly 25 orphaned children on their first flight experience to some iconic places in the city. These children were from four different orphanages and among them was one a visually-challenged girl and a transgender.

“The first-hand experience in a flight is really amazing. As we have heard, an air hostess made an announcement that we must follow during our journey. They also told us to fasten our seatbelt and never unclip till we reach Coimbatore,” said Kayalvizhi.

For Class XI student S Manoj, the experience was entirely different. He said, “I had some feeling in my stomach when the flight took off the ground Chennai Airport. The whole city appears to be a miniature from the sky was a pleasant scene to watch.”

After arriving at the Coimbatore International Airport, the children were taken to Park Institutions in Karumathampatti for a campus tour, where they were guided on the higher education opportunities. The students were also offered motivational talks by the experts and entertainment at the institution. They also visited the GD Naidu Museum, followed by a tour of the Isha Yoga Foundation.

Aravind Jayabal, founder and creative head of Raindrops said, “The journey helps the children to fulfil their experience for first flying on an aircraft. The first edition of the similar initiative was organised three years ago when the children in Chennai were taken to Madurai in a flight."

VGP World Tamil Sangam, Park Institutions, and Hotel Annapoorna bore the expenses incurred during the journey on Friday. Goodwill ambassadors of Raindrops and music director AR Rahman, playback singer Velmurugan accompanied the children during their journey.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raindrop Coimbatore Chennai BAsed NGOs
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp