50th edition of IFFI to be interactive 

The 50th edition of International Film Festival of India’s exhibition will showcase new techniques used by the film industry.

Published: 22nd November 2019 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

The IFFI's exhibition shows the history of films in an interactive- digital manner. | File photo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 50th edition of International Film Festival of India’s exhibition will showcase new techniques used by the film industry. The interactive digital exhibition aims to draw in youths. The film sector has shown a growth rate of 13.5 per cent last year, according to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.    

This exhibition is alongside film bazaar and film festival. The exhibition shows the history of films in an interactive- digital manner. It will take visitors through the journey of cinema since the 1950s. It will be open to all till November 28 between 10 am to 8 pm.

The other objective of the exhibition is to show how IFFI helps showcase Indian cinema to the world and make India a platform where world cinema can be showcased.

There will be various installations at the site. Besides, there are various first of its kind hi-tech features used in the exhibition like a moving picture creative installation, 360-degree immersive experience area through 50 camera setups, augmented reality experience, vertical digital display panels, virtual reality tools, hologram technology and IFFI’s journey through digital panels. 

