AIMPLB colluding with Nirmohi Akhara, VHP on Ayodhya verdict: Ittehad-e-Millat Council

LUCKNOW : The Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC), an organisation of Bareilly clerics, accused the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) of working at behest of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Nirmohi Akhara.

While AIMPLB plans to seek a review of the Supreme Court’s November 9 verdict, the IMC asserts that the move will vitiate the communal atmosphere of the country.

The Council threatened to launch a nation-wide agitation against the AIMPLB if it did not take back its decision to file a review of the Ayodhya verdict.

On Wednesday evening, IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza claimed that the decision to file a review petition was taken by a handful of active politicians who had taken the Board to ransom.

“The move doesn’t have the support of AIMPLB or the Muslims in general,” he added.

The maulana added that a few of Board members were acting at the behest of VHP and Nirmohi Akhara. Raza claimed that the Muslims had not lost the case.

The Supreme Court has ruled that the Babri Mosque was not built by demolishing a temple as was claimed by the VHP and Nirmohi Akhara.

“Actually, the VHP and the Nirmohi Akhara are the losers,” he said, adding that the VHP’s claim was demolished by the Supreme Court in its order.

“The land will now be given to a trust to build the Ram Temple and AIMPLB was acting as a proxy to help the cause.”

He condemned Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and AIMPLB office-bearers Maulana Wali Rahmani, Zafaryab Jilani and Qasim Rasool Ilyas for raising the issue of review.