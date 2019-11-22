Home Nation

BHU row: Locals vouch for sanskar of Muslim professor Firoz Khan

We never felt they are Muslims or we are Hindus as we all jointly celebrate Diwali or Eid. We have lived together for generations and Firoz and his brothers are like our own children.

Published: 22nd November 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

The higher secondary school where Firoz Khan studied.

The higher secondary school where Firoz Khan studied. (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The small hamlet of Bagru, about 30 km from Jaipur, had erupted in joy when locals heard that their ‘own Firoz Khan’ had been selected to the prestigious faculty of Sanskrit at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Uttar Pradesh.

The protests, which followed his appointment, however, ‘killed’ the spirit, as it were.

There is an air of anger and anguish in town.

“How could they,” is what people of the small town do not understand.

Firoz’s grandfather Ghafoor used to sing bhajans of Radha-Krishna and Sita-Ram at Bagru’s Jugal Durbar temple for years.

ALSO READ: Hurt by BHU students protests, Sanskrit Prof Firoz Khan leaves Varanasi

His father, Ramzan, for the last two decades is a fixture at the local Gaushala, singing bhajans and carrying forward the legacy of his forefathers. “I have trained my sons to sing and learn Sanskrit,” says Ramzan.

“If the protesting students at Banaras Hindu University were fully aware of my family’s background, I doubt if they would oppose Firoz. Not only has our family been singing bhajans of Ram and Krishna for over a century but I’ve trained all my four sons in Sanskrit and the ancient culture of our country,” he said.

ALSO READ: Students vs students on BHU campus over Muslim Sanskrit professor's appointment

Ramzan and his family are deeply respected by the entire Hindu community in Bagru. As Banwari Lal, the caretaker of Ramdev Gaushala says: “Most Hindus would not be able to serve cows as well as Ramzan has done for the past 18 years. He may have been born into a Muslim family but their sanskar is better than any Hindu.

He has even christened his daughter as Lakshmi. You have to see how people flock to him at the temple. It’s terrible to see what is happening to Firoz.”

“We never felt they are Muslims or we are Hindus as we all jointly celebrate Diwali or Eid. We have lived together for generations and Firoz and his brothers are like our own children. I feel as if my own son is being harassed,” said Santosh Gujar, a neighbour.

Firoz’s former school principal Yogendra Kumar said, “Firoz’s success has inspired our students to dream really big. Over 20 per cent of those learning Sanskrit are from Muslim families. Those who oppose him do not have any idea of the real India. We hope they develop good sense.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BHU students BHU students protests Firoz Khan Muslim professor BHU
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp