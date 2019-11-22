Home Nation

BJP created Maharashtra mess, says Uddhav as Sena MLAs repose faith in him

Sena chief claims that he hasn't received a call from any of the BJP leaders including Devendra Fadnavis, Amit Shah or Narendra Modi.

Published: 22nd November 2019 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has blamed the BJP for the political mess in Maharashtra even as MLAs reposed faith in his leadership during a meeting here at his residence Matoshree on Friday.

“I haven’t received even a single call from any of the BJP leaders including Devendra Fadnavis, Amit Shah or Narendra Modi since the problem of government formation in Maharashtra has escalated. BJP is solely responsible for the mess,” Thackeray told his party MLAs, sources have said.

Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu said that while all rights to decide on the CM’s post have been handed over to Thackeray, the process might take three to four more days.

ALSO READ | Sena, NCP, Congress to meet on Maharashtra government formation at 4 pm

Prabhu also said that all the party MLAs have been asked to stay together in Mumbai.

Earlier it was rumoured that all the Sena MLAs would be shifted to Jaipur. However, Prabhu cleared the air and said that the MLAs have been asked to stay in Mumbai and have been asked to stay together.

Another Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant expressed confidence after the meeting that no one would be able to create a rift within the Shiv Sena.

“All the MLAs said that they want to see Uddhav Thackeray as the Maharashtra Chief Minister. For us there is no other name being considered in the party for the post,” MLA Pratap Sarnaik said.

After a round of discussions and deliberations in Delhi, the political developments in Mumbai assumed pace on Friday. While Shiv Sena MLAs huddled at Matoshree, Congress MLAs have begun their meeting at the assembly building to choose legislature party leader.

The Shiv Sena is now expected to decide upon the proposals given by the Congress and the NCP. If the Sena accepts the proposal, the government would be formed within a week, sources from within the Shiv Sena said adding that if the proposal is not acceptable to the Sena, the process might get delayed endlessly.

