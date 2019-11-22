Home Nation

Sena, NCP, Congress to meet on Maharashtra government formation at 4 pm

After the meeting, the new alliance is most likely to approach the Governor today evening or tomorrow morning to stake claim to form government in the state, sources said.

Published: 22nd November 2019 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The leaders of Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP will hold a crucial meeting over the government formation in Maharashtra and then will approach Governor BS Koshyari to stake claim to form government in the state, sources said on Friday.

An NCP source told IANS, "The meeting of the three party leaders have been called at 4 p.m. today."

"After the meeting we will approach Governor today evening or tomorrow morning to stake claim to form government in the state," he said.

ALSO READ | Sharad Pawar outwitted Chanakya of politics: NCP's jibe at BJP over Maharashtra situation

On Thursday and Wednesday, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar held discussions with the several of his party leaders and Congress leaders to discuss the common minimum programme.

After the meeting on Thursday, Sharad Pawar along with his nephew Ajit Pawar flew to Mumbai and held meeting with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackarey and others late in the night.

On November 12, President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra after none of the parties was willing to form government.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra wants Uddhav Thackeray as CM, no compromise with BJP: Shiv Sena

In October 21 elections for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, the BJP won 105 seats while its pre-poll alliance Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats. The Congress and the NCP won 44 and 54 seats respectively in the state.

The 30-year old alliance of the BJP and the Shiv Sena broke after Uddhav Thackarey demanded the rotational chief minister formula, a demand denied by the saffron party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra government Shiv sena congress NCP Sharad Pawar Uddhav Thackeray
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp