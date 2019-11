By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: The BSP has expelled its district president of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, Kamal Gautam, for "anti-party" activities.

According to a statement issued by the party, Premchand Gautam has been appointed the new district president.

Party leaders said the decision has been taken by its high-command after allegations of "anti-party" activities against Kamal Gautam were found to be true.