CBI raids former Manipur CM O Ibobi Singh's residences

The five-hour-long raid pertained to the Rs.186.79-crore scam in Manipur Development Society during Ibobi’s tenure as the CM.

Former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh. (Photo| PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted simultaneous raids at the official and private residences of former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh in Imphal and Thoubal in the state on Friday morning.

The five-hour-long raids pertained to Rs.186.79-crore scam in Manipur Development Society during Ibobi’s tenure as the CM (2002-2017). Ibobi, who was earlier booked in the case along with five bureaucrats, was away in New Delhi at the time of the raids.

The raids by sleuths of the CBI at the Congress MLA’s official residence at Babupara and private residence at Thoubal Athokpam Makha Leikai had begun at around 7.30 am.

The alleged misappropriation concerns funds meant for infrastructure for water sports in Loktak Lake. Ibobi had earlier termed the charges as “fabricated”. Ahead of last Assembly elections, the BJP, which now heads the state’s ruling coalition, had promised to get the scam probed.

Opposition Congress reacted sharply over the raids.

“The CBI raiding former Chief Minister of Manipur Shri Okram Ibobi Singh’s official and private residences in Imphal and Thoubal of Manipur before Congress MLAs protest against Modi government on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 and Naga Accord at Jantar Mantar, Delhi today, reflects a clear political vendetta to intimidate Ibobi Singh and Congress’ opposition,” party’s Manipur spokesman Ningombam Bupenda Meitei told this newspaper.

“Any action to scuttle our democratic voices will remain unsuccessful as we struggle with the people of Manipur to protect and safeguard Manipur,” he added.

