Chowdhury raises BPCL disinvestment in LS, says government on 'selling spree of family silver'

Raising the issue during zero hour, Chowdhury referred to the cabinet clearing strategic disinvestment in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and four other central public sector undertakings.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks in the House during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks in the House during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday accused the government of being on a "selling spree of family silver" and said that profit-making public sector undertakings were being sold.

Raising the issue during zero hour, Chowdhury referred to the cabinet clearing strategic disinvestment in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and four other central public sector undertakings.

"They want to go for privatisation. Profit-making PSUs are being sold," he said.

He accused the government of favouring certain corporate houses.

Speaker Om Birla asked BJP member Locket Chatterjee to raise her issue but Chowdhury urged the chair that he should be allowed to continue.

After uproar in the House following allegations made by Chatterjee against the Trinamool Congress government, Chowdhury briefly spoke again.

He said the PSUs are being sought to be sold without the approval of parliament. 

