Congress delayed Ram Mandir: Amit Shah 

 BJP chief Amit Shah alleged that the successive Congress governments did not pursue the Ram Mandir case honestly and instead kept it in abeyance for years. 

Published: 22nd November 2019 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flanked by Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das (R) and BJP candidate from Lohardaga Assembly Sukhdeo Bhagat being garlanded by party supporters during an election campaign ahead of Jharkhand Assembly Elections, in Lohardaga

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flanked by Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das (R) and BJP candidate from Lohardaga Assembly Sukhdeo Bhagat being garlanded by party supporters during an election campaign ahead of Jharkhand Assembly Elections, in Lohardaga. (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: BJP chief Amit Shah alleged that the successive Congress governments did not pursue the Ram Mandir case honestly and instead kept it in abeyance for years. Blowing the poll bugle in Jharkhand on Thursday, Shah also accused the Congress party of keeping the Kashmir problem hanging for 70 years in the “greed” to protect its vote bank.

“Whether Ram Mandir should have been constructed in Ayodhya or not...but this Congress party did not pursue the case properly in the Court, delaying it for so many years. It’s good that the Supreme Court has given its verdict for the construction of a magnificent temple at that place only, which could not be decided for so many years,” said Shah. BJP was also in favour of a solution of this issue as per the provisions of the Constitution, he added.  

“Prime Minister Modi has been solving the issues one by one which remained pending for so many years in this Country,” Shah said.  Appealing to the people of Manika and Lohardaga, the  BJP chief promised to root out the Maoists if the Raghubar Das government is given one more chance in the eastern state. “I request you all to give BJP an opportunity to form another majority government for making Jharkhand a developed state. We will also root out the problem of Maoists from here,” Shah said. 

The Raghubar Das government has taken several measures in this regard which became possible only because there was a BJP government at the Centre and in the State as well, he asserted. 

Crorepati candidates galore

Of the total of 42 candidates in the fray for the first phase of the Jharkhand polls, there are 21 ‘crorepati’ candidates. BJP tops the list with a maximum of 10 such candidates. Congress’  Rameshwar Oraon (Lohardaga) is the richest among them. BJP and JVM-P have fielded candidates on all 81 seats. As per affidavits, Oraon tops the list with movable and immovable property worth over `28 crore whereas Rampal Singh of JVM-P is at the bottom with Rs 8.71 lakh. 

