Home Nation

Delhi Police team suspended for partying with criminal in UP

Serial killer Sohrab, who was to being taken to the Lucknow court, was joined by his family on the way and along with the accompanying cops they were seen partying in a hotel.

Published: 22nd November 2019 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has suspended six of its police personnel after they were found partying with a criminal in Lucknow. The criminal was an undertrial and was taken to Uttar Pradesh by the police personnel for court hearings.

An assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police (Third Battalion), along with a havildar and four jawans, had taken the notorious serial killer Sohrab, lodged in Tihar Jail, to Kanpur court for production. After his appearance in Kanpur, the accused was to be produced in a Lucknow court on Thursday.

According to a Lucknow police official, Sohrab in connivance with the accompanying Delhi Police team went to a hotel in Lucknow's Aishbagh locality, where he was joined by his wife and few other relatives. They had brought home cooked food including "Biryani".

As the undertrial was partying in the hotel room along with the police team, the Lucknow police was tipped off who immediately reached the spot and caught everyone red handed.

According to sources, the Delhi Police team could have been arrested, but somehow managed to save themselves by pleading that the undertrial was very much in their custody.

On Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police's Third Battalion, Harish said: "All the six accused have been suspended and called back to Delhi. A new team has now moved from Delhi to Lucknow to get the accused."

When IANS asked the names of the accused and suspected policemen, who were involved in Delhi Police, DCP Harish said: "What will you do with the names? I will not tell the names. All have been suspended. Write this much."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi cops party with criminal Sohrab
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp