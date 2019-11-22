J&K: Despite ‘undertakings’, no Internet for Valley people

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Even as Home Minister Amit Shah told Parliament that internet in Kashmir would be restored at an appropriate time, people in the Valley complain that despite submitting written undertakings that they won’t allow misuse of internet, services have not been restored as yet.

“I am a tour operator and have submitted a written undertaking to IGP Kashmir’s office that if internet service is restored, I won’t allow its misuse. Despite that, the internet service has not been restored to me,” said a tour operator, who has to wait in a queue at Tourist Reception Centre, Srinagar, to use the internet to communicate to his clients. He said in the absence of internet, people associated with tourism industry have been badly hit.

According to the undertakings, there will be no social networking, proxies and wi-fi from the allowed IP address and no encrypted file containing any sort of video or photo will be uploaded. Many people have submitted such written undertakings in IGP’s office.

“I have visited IGP’s office many a time. However, till date the internet has not been restored,” said TAAI Kashmir president Zahoor Qari, who submitted the undertaking three weeks back.