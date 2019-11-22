Home Nation

Did Modi allow sale of bonds during Karnataka polls: Priyanka Gandhi

The party has upped the ante on the issue of electoral bonds, raising the matter in Parliament.

Published: 22nd November 2019 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Continuing its attack on the BJP government at the Centre, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday again cornered it on the issue of electoral bonds and asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi allowed the selling of electoral bonds during the Karnataka Assembly polls.

In a series of tweets, Priyanka said, "A report has made four disclosures in the case of donations through electoral bonds. Yesterday, the BJP government minister read a rotted paper in front of the press! But where are the answers to these questions?"

Firing salvos at the government over the issue, the Congress in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh said, "Is it true that the objections of the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) and Election Commission were rejected? It is written in the report that during the Karnataka elections, the Prime Minister allowed the sale of the bonds illegally, is it true? And the identity of the donor is confidential - Has the government lied?"

The party has upped the ante on the issue of electoral bonds, raising the matter in Parliament. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also slammed the government over the issue and asked why BJP has taken donations from a person who is accused of buying Dawood Ibrahim aide Iqbal Mirchi's property.

"BJP's donation saga gets murkier - electoral bond scam to donations from accused of 'terror funding'! Why did BJP receive crores in donation from a company accused of buying properties of Iqbal Mirchi, a Dawood Ibrahim aide? Is this not 'treason' Amit Shah?" Surjewala said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the party protested at Gandhi Statue and demanded that the Prime Minister should break his silence on the issue. "Speak up Prime Minister," shouted Congress MPs who gathered near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament with placards in their hand, reading "Rs 6,000 crore robbery". The Congress has been raising the issue of electoral bonds in Parliament describing it as a "big scam".

The party also raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha. Senior party leaders said they will raise the issue in the Lok Sabha again.

The BJP has slammed the Congress for the fiasco in the House. On Thursday, Railways, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal attacked the Congress, saying that it is only natural that they will oppose a system which is cleansing the electoral process of the curse of black money.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
terror funding BJP electoral bonds Karnataka assembly elections Priyanka gandhi
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp