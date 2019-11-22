Home Nation

FIR against Azam Khan's wife, son for allegedly conspiring to grab government land in UP

The case dates back in 2014 when Azam Khan was the state's urban development minister during the tenure of the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP government in the state.

Published: 22nd November 2019 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan (File| PTI)

By ANI

RAMPUR: An First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Samajwadi Party (SP) lawmaker Azam Khan's wife Tanzeem Fatima and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in an alleged conspiracy to grab a Rampur-based government land in 2014.

It was then when Azam Khan was the state's urban development minister during the tenure of the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP government in the state.

The FIR has been filed under sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The said land was under the possession of Rampur District Magistrate. Former DCDF chairman Sayyed Jafar Ali is also an accused and an FIR against him has been filed.

Over 80 cases have been registered against Azam Khan, most of which are about land encroachment by Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. Azam Khan, an MP from Rampur, is the varsity's chancellor.

TAGS
Azam Khan Abdullah Azam Khan Tanzeem Fatima Samajwadi Party


