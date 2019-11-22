Five days into Parliament's Winter Session, Rahul Gandhi continues to be absent

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi did not attend Parliament even for a single day since the winter session commenced on November 18.

The seat allocated to Wayanad MP remained empty in Lok Sabha, raising questions about his absence.

Several important issues and bills including air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, withdrawal of SPG security cover to Gandhi family, and electoral bonds were raised and discussed in the lower house of Parliament during Rahul's absence.



The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was moved, discussed and passed in Lok Sabha during the first five days.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, who represents Azamgarh, attended Lok Sabha for just one day.



BJP MP Jagdambika Pal questioned the leaders' absence in the House and said their attitude towards the Parliament proceedings were "disappointing".

"These are youth leaders. They should come to the House. Even being so old, we are regularly present in the House and remain active in our constituencies as well. The attitude of these young leaders is very disappointing," he said.

The BJP leader said, "The public elects and sends us to Parliament, so that, we raise their issues in the House and find some solutions. But Rahul Gandhi is often found missing from the House," he said.

The winter session of Parliament started on November 18 and will run till December 13.