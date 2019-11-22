Home Nation

Haridwar CJM court rejects Uttarakhand govt's plea to withdraw case against judicial officer

The case dates back to 2018 when a 14-year-old girl was rescued by the police from the residence of civil judge (senior division) Deepali Sharma. She reportedly had burns and other physical injuries o

Published: 22nd November 2019 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

court, gavel, legal, judgment

For representational purposes

By Vineet Upadhyay 
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Haridwar chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court on Friday refused to accept the decision taken by Uttarakhand government to withdraw a harassment case against a state judicial officer. 

Earlier in August, the state government had withdrawn the matter citing 'public welfare'. The letter dated August 28, 2019, by additional secretary of Uttarakhand government to district magistrate of Haridwar stated that the government after contemplating over the issue has decided to withdraw the case against the judicial officer in 'Public Welfare'. 

The case dates back to 2018 when a 14-year-old girl was rescued by the police from the residence of civil judge (senior division) Deepali Sharma. She reportedly had burns and other physical injuries on her.

Sharma was suspended in January and a case was registered against her under Sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt.) and 370 (Trafficking of persons) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. 

The HC on March 21, 2018, had asked the state government to file a counter affidavit in the case. The court had also directed Sharma to co-operate in the investigation. It further specified that the statement of the judge will only be recorded by an officer not below the rank of additional superintendent of police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
case against judicial officer Deepali Sharma Uttarakhand government Haridwar chief judicial magistrate
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp