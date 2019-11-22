Haridwar CJM court rejects Uttarakhand govt's plea to withdraw case against judicial officer

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Haridwar chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court on Friday refused to accept the decision taken by Uttarakhand government to withdraw a harassment case against a state judicial officer.

Earlier in August, the state government had withdrawn the matter citing 'public welfare'. The letter dated August 28, 2019, by additional secretary of Uttarakhand government to district magistrate of Haridwar stated that the government after contemplating over the issue has decided to withdraw the case against the judicial officer in 'Public Welfare'.

The case dates back to 2018 when a 14-year-old girl was rescued by the police from the residence of civil judge (senior division) Deepali Sharma. She reportedly had burns and other physical injuries on her.

Sharma was suspended in January and a case was registered against her under Sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt.) and 370 (Trafficking of persons) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The HC on March 21, 2018, had asked the state government to file a counter affidavit in the case. The court had also directed Sharma to co-operate in the investigation. It further specified that the statement of the judge will only be recorded by an officer not below the rank of additional superintendent of police.