ISRO prepares for Chandrayaan-3 mission, lays out roadmap

A committee constituting many institutions, organisations and senior scientists has been working to study the issues of Chandrayaan-2 and the reason behind its hard landing, as per ISRO spokesperson.

Published: 22nd November 2019 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 12:51 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After Chandrayaan-2, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has begun preparations for the Chandrayaan-3 mission for which the organisation has drawn out a roadmap.

"ISRO has drawn out a roadmap of lunar exploration missions to master the technologies required. This roadmap has been presented to the space commission. Based on the final analysis and recommendations of the expert committee, work on future lunar missions is progressing," said Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

He further informed that the expert committee has analysed the flight data and extensive simulations have been carried out to re-construct the flight behaviour. "The recommendations of the expert committee will be implemented in future lunar missions," he added.

A committee constituting many institutions, organisations and senior scientists has been working to study the issues of Chandrayaan-2 and the reason behind its hard landing, as per Vivek Singh, ISRO spokesperson.

