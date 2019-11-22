Home Nation

#MeToo: No 'mala fide', 'extraneous' motive for making allegations against MJ Akbar, Priya Ramani tells court

Ramani made the submissions before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja while being cross examined by Akbar's counsel in a criminal defamation complaint.

Published: 22nd November 2019 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Journalist Priya Ramani and former Union Minister MJ Akbar

Journalist Priya Ramani and former Union Minister MJ Akbar (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Journalist Priya Ramani told a Delhi court Thursday that she had no "mala fide" and "extraneous" motive for making the allegations of sexual harassment against former Union minister M J Akbar during the #MeToo movement.

Ramani made the submissions before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja while being cross examined by Akbar's counsel in a criminal defamation complaint filed by Akbar against her for making the allegations.

Akbar, who resigned as Union minister on October 17 last year, filed a private criminal defamation complaint against Ramani after his name cropped up on social media as the #MeToo campaign raged on in India.

"It is wrong to suggest that all the details of the alleged event described by me are a figment of my imagination and are a work of fiction. It is wrong to suggest that I had made the allegations against the complainant for oblique motive and not to empower women. It is wrong to suggest that I have mala fide and extraneous motive for making the allegations against Akbar," she said.

She said her tweets accusing Akbar were not "defamatory and malicious".

"It is wrong to suggest that what I have done by publishing the tweets was wrong, defamatory and malicious, Ramani. It is wrong to suggest that it has harmed the reputation of the complainant. It is wrong to suggest that my tweets and publication had nothing to do with 'doing the right thing'," Ramani said, adding that she had "not deposed falsely."

ALSO READ | Defamation case against MJ Akbar came at great personal cost: Priya Ramani

The court concluded the cross examination of Ramani and posted the mater for further hearing on December 10.

The court also concluded the cross examination of Ramani's friend, Niloufer Venkatraman, who said that the details of alleged sexual harassment by Akbar were "so bizarre" and "inappropriate" that it created a lasting image.

Ramani accused Akbar of sexual misconduct when he was a journalist, a charge denied by him.

Akbar had earlier told the court that the allegations made in an article in the 'Vogue' and the subsequent tweets were defamatory on the face of it as the complainant had deposed them to be false and imaginary and that an "immediate damage" was caused to him due to the "false" allegations by Ramani.

Ramani had earlier told the court that her "disclosure" of alleged sexual harassment by Akbar has come at "a great personal cost" and she had "nothing to gain" from it.

She had said her move would empower women to speak up and make them understand their rights at workplace.

She worked at the Asian Age from January to October in 1994 and had accused Akbar of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago when he was a journalist.

Akbar has denied the accusations.

Several women have come out with accounts of the alleged sexual harassment by him while they were working as journalists under Akbar.

Akbar has termed the allegations "false, fabricated and deeply distressing" and said he was taking appropriate legal action against them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MeToo Sexual Harassment Priya Ramani M J Akbar
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp