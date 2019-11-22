Home Nation

Moral policing: Punjab couple visiting Gurdwara harassed, beaten up

Jaspreet Singh was visiting Bhora Sahib Gurdwara in Fatehpur Sahib with his fiance when two persons disguised as 'Nihangs' approached them.

Published: 22nd November 2019 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Moral policing

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A young couple who had recently visited the historical Bhora Sahib Gurdwara in Fatehgarh Sahib was reportedly harassed and beaten up by four persons. The police have registered a case but are yet to make any arrests. 

The couple was sitting inside the gurdwara when two persons disguised as 'Nihangs' approached them. They asked the man, Jaspreet Singh, to come out of the shrine and thrashed him. The miscreants also uploaded a video of the incident and uploaded on social media. 

Jaspreet was taken towards Sarovar inside the gurdwara complex where he was questioned about the woman accompanying him. After Singh revealed that she was engaged to him, they refused to believe him and insisted on talking to their parents to verify his claim.

Singh was forced to ring up his mother who told the group that her son was engaged to the girl. Despite this, they did not listen to her and started thrashing him ruthlessly. When the girl tried to intervene, the gang reportedly snatched her dupatta and tore her clothes

It is learnt that by then the public had gathered but the miscreants had fled the spot.

Meanwhile, when Singh was on the way to drop his fiancee home, the two miscreants joined by another duo gheraoed them and beat him up. 

The victim in his complaint has identified one of the gang members as Ishwar Singh. He alleged that the video was uploaded to defame him.

A case has been registered again Ishwar Singh and three unknown persons under sections 354-A,323, 341, 506 of IPC allegedly for assaulting the couple.

Sources said that the manager of the gurdwara, Natha Singh has also lodged a complaint with the police against the alleged miscreants for violating the 'Maryada' of the gurdwara. If anyone had an objection with the couple sitting and paying obeisance, they should have approached him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab moral policing Bhora Sahib Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib Punjab crime
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp