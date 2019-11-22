Moral policing: Punjab couple visiting Gurdwara harassed, beaten up

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: A young couple who had recently visited the historical Bhora Sahib Gurdwara in Fatehgarh Sahib was reportedly harassed and beaten up by four persons. The police have registered a case but are yet to make any arrests.

The couple was sitting inside the gurdwara when two persons disguised as 'Nihangs' approached them. They asked the man, Jaspreet Singh, to come out of the shrine and thrashed him. The miscreants also uploaded a video of the incident and uploaded on social media.

Jaspreet was taken towards Sarovar inside the gurdwara complex where he was questioned about the woman accompanying him. After Singh revealed that she was engaged to him, they refused to believe him and insisted on talking to their parents to verify his claim.

Singh was forced to ring up his mother who told the group that her son was engaged to the girl. Despite this, they did not listen to her and started thrashing him ruthlessly. When the girl tried to intervene, the gang reportedly snatched her dupatta and tore her clothes

It is learnt that by then the public had gathered but the miscreants had fled the spot.

Meanwhile, when Singh was on the way to drop his fiancee home, the two miscreants joined by another duo gheraoed them and beat him up.

The victim in his complaint has identified one of the gang members as Ishwar Singh. He alleged that the video was uploaded to defame him.

A case has been registered again Ishwar Singh and three unknown persons under sections 354-A,323, 341, 506 of IPC allegedly for assaulting the couple.

Sources said that the manager of the gurdwara, Natha Singh has also lodged a complaint with the police against the alleged miscreants for violating the 'Maryada' of the gurdwara. If anyone had an objection with the couple sitting and paying obeisance, they should have approached him.