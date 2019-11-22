Pakistan's economy in terrible shape, it sees its existence in opposing India: Rajnath Singh

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that despite its economy being in "terrible shape" Pakistan continues to support terrorism against India.

Addressing an event here, Singh said that since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, no one in the region has died due to police firing.

"BJP does what it says. We have always kept our promises, stuck to our ideology and never deviated from it. We have won the confidence of people. Since the time Article 370 was abrogated on August 5, no one in Jammu and Kashmir died due to police firing," Singh said.

"Pakistan sees its existence in opposing India. Its condition has deteriorated so much that inflation is at a record-high there. Pakistan's economy is in terrible shape. Then also, they continue to support terrorism against India," he added.