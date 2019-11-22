Railways and EU agree to focus on green transport

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways and the European Union have agreed to emphasise on digitization and green transport as part of their approach in order to forge a long-term partnership between the two sides.

In this regard, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Railway Board Chiarman VK Yadav held talks with an EU delegation led by Mobility and Transport Commissioner Violeta Bluc.

The minister said that the national transporter is developing with a focus on Make in India.

It is looking at new products and technologies from the EU in order to generate investment and jobs for Indians.

In the India-EU seminar on Common Rail Issues, Yadav highlighted the capacity constraints being faced by the national transporter and stressed the need for continuous cooperation between India and the EU in the areas of mutual interest.