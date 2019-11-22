Home Nation

Received full understanding from US on Kashmir reorganisation: India

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India remained engaged with various stakeholders in the US in addressing their questions on the issue.

Published: 22nd November 2019 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 09:07 AM

Raveesh Kumar

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. (Photo | Raveesh Kumar Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India said on Thursday it has received full understanding from across the political spectrum in the US over its decision relating to withdrawal of special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India remained engaged with various stakeholders in the US, including the Trump administration, the Congress, civil society and others in addressing their questions on the issue.

In August, India announced withdrawing special status of Jammu and Kashmir and dividing the state into two union territories.

"We have received full understanding from across the political spectrum in the US that the decision related to Article 370 is purely India's sovereign and internal decision," Kumar said.

He was asked to comment on US lawmaker Pete Olson's remarks that India's decision to revoke the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir created "equality for all Indians" and can be a "stepping stone to peace" in the Valley.

"We have seen the statement made by Congressman Olson, recognising the rationale behind the decision of the government of India on Jammu and Kashmir," Kumar said.

"As we have said in the past, we remain engaged with various stakeholders in the US, including the administration, Congress, civil society and others, to address their questions," he said.

On Wednesday, Olson said Article 370 was a temporary provision and "for 70 straight years, this temporary article has forced citizens of Jammu and Kashmir to live under different laws than all other Indians: different rules for citizenship and property ownership".

TAGS
Kashmir reorganisation Donald Trump Article 370
