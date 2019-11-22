Home Nation

SC asks RO manufacturers to approach govt over NGT's order on water purifiers

Published: 22nd November 2019 12:15 PM

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the RO Manufacturers Association to approach the government on the National Green Tribunal's order prohibiting use of reverse osmosis (RO) purifiers where total dissolved solids (TDS) in water are below 500 mg per litre.

The apex court said this while hearing a petition filed by Water Quality India Association, representing the RO manufacturers, challenging the NGT's order which had directed the government to regulate the use of purifiers and sensitise public about the ill effects of demineralised water.

A bench of justices R F Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat said the association can approach the concerned ministry within ten days with relevant materials in this regard and the government will consider it before issuing a notification as per the NGT's direction.

During the hearing, the counsel representing the association referred to a recent BIS report on standards of water in various cities across the country and said that it points out presence of heavy metals in Delhi's groundwater.

