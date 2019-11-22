Home Nation

Two lynched in Bengal's Coochbehar district over suspicion of cattle theft

The police arrested 14 persons for their alleged involvement in the lynching.

Published: 22nd November 2019 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

lynching, mob lynching

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

COOCH BEHAR/KOLKATA: Two persons were lynched over suspicion of cattle theft at Cooch Behar district in the wee hours of Thursday. The victims, Prakash Das(35) and Rabiul Islam (40) were beaten up with rods, sticks and bricks for over an hour by a section of local residents, said police.

The police arrested 14 persons for their alleged involvement in the lynching.

"It was around 1 am on Thursday when some local residents spotted a matador van without a registration number plate roaming at Kedarhat area. They intercepted the vehicle and found a cow inside. Suspecting Prakash and Rabiul of theft, they dragged them out and started beating up the duo,’’ said a police officer.

On hearing the assault, police rushed to the spot and took the two to Cooch Behar Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared them dead.

Police rounded up 15 persons from the area and later arrested 13 of them.

Preliminary investigation by the local police revealed both Prakash and Rabiul were arrested on the charges of stealing cows before.

"The area is near the Cooch Behar—Bangladesh border and cattle smuggler use the region,’’ said the police officer.

In an attempt to stop incidents of lynching, the state government passed the West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019, two months ago which is awaiting governor assent. The new Bill prescribes death sentence as maximum quantum of punishment.

Governor Jagdeep Dankar sought an explanation from the state government after the leader of the Oppositions and Left Front raised objection alleging that the draft of the Bill that was distributed among the legislators in the Assembly prescribed life imprisonment as maximum quantum of punishment but it was changed to capital punishment when the Bill was tabled and passed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cattle theft Lynching Bengal lynching Coochbehar Lynching
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp