War over busts: Chandrashekhar Azad’s grandson threatens to go on indefinite fast 

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Amit Azad, the Lucknow-based grandson of revolutionary Chandrashekhar Azad has threatened an indefinite fast if former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Arjun Singh’s statue was installed at a crossing in Bhopal from where Azad’s bust was removed three years ago.

Coming to know of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) move to install Late Arjun Singh’s statue at the crossing from where Azad’s statue was removed to facilitate smooth traffic flow, Amit reached Bhopal on Wednesday and announced his plan to sit on indefinite fast.

“It’s unfortunate that his bust was removed. Now the ex-CM’s statue is planned to be installed there. Only the revolutionary’s bust should be installed there,” said Azad.

Amit also met MP Governor Lalji Tandon and Bhopal mayor and BJP leader Alok Sharma on Wednesday.

Incidentally, it was under BJP rule that the BMC had passed a resolution to install the former CM’s statue at the concerned road crossing from where Azad’s statue was removed.

City mayor Alok Sharma and other BJP leaders, including former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, though, have now voiced their opposition to the plan to install Arjun Singh’s statue.

“The CM Office in Bhopal, the Governor and the Bhopal Mayor have all assured to consider my plea,” said Azad.

