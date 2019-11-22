Home Nation

War over busts: Chandrashekhar Azad’s grandson threatens to go on indefinite fast 

City mayor Alok Sharma and other BJP leaders, including former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, though, have now voiced their opposition to the plan to install Arjun Singh’s statue.

Published: 22nd November 2019 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Amit Azad, the Lucknow-based grandson of revolutionary Chandrashekhar Azad has threatened an indefinite fast if former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Arjun Singh’s statue was installed at a crossing in Bhopal from where Azad’s bust was removed three years ago.

Coming to know of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) move to install Late Arjun Singh’s statue at the crossing from where Azad’s statue was removed to facilitate smooth traffic flow, Amit reached Bhopal on Wednesday and announced his plan to sit on indefinite fast. 

“It’s unfortunate that his bust was removed. Now the ex-CM’s statue is planned to be installed there. Only the revolutionary’s bust should be installed there,” said Azad.

Amit also met MP Governor Lalji Tandon and Bhopal mayor and BJP leader Alok Sharma on Wednesday.
Incidentally, it was under BJP rule that the BMC had passed a resolution to install the former CM’s statue at the concerned road crossing from where Azad’s statue was removed. 

City mayor Alok Sharma and other BJP leaders, including former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, though, have now voiced their opposition to the plan to install Arjun Singh’s statue.

“The CM Office in Bhopal, the Governor and the Bhopal Mayor have all assured to consider my plea,” said Azad.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrashekhar Azad
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp