Home Nation

Yashwant Sinha-led delegation allowed to enter Kashmir

Yashwant Sinha said they wanted to assess the situation on the ground in the aftermath of the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Published: 22nd November 2019 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (File Photo | EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A five-member delegation, under the banner of ‘Concerned Citizen Group (CCG) and led by former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha arrived in Srinagar on a four-day visit on Friday.
The visit is aimed at assessing the ground situation in the Valley post the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu & Kashmir into two Union Territories.

The other members of the delegation include former chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah, former Air vice Marshal Kapil Kak, journalist Bharat Bhushan and activist Sushoba Bharve.

Talking to reporters after landing in Srinagar, Sinha said, “We want to assess the situation on the ground in Kashmir. From the airport to my hotel in Srinagar, I found all the shops, except those of vegetable vendors, closed. It speaks volumes about the Kashmir situation.”

This is Sinha’s second Kashmir visit in the last three months. Earlier, in September, he was forced to turn back from the Srinagar airport.

“We also want to assess the economic losses suffered by the people in the Valley since August 5,” Sinha said.

Referring to the investors’ summit held by the Kashmir government in 2010, Sinha said, “I doubt if any investor will visit Kashmir and put his money here.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yashwant Sinha kashmir Article 370
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp