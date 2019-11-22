Yashwant Sinha-led delegation allowed to enter Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A five-member delegation, under the banner of ‘Concerned Citizen Group (CCG) and led by former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha arrived in Srinagar on a four-day visit on Friday.

The visit is aimed at assessing the ground situation in the Valley post the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu & Kashmir into two Union Territories.

The other members of the delegation include former chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah, former Air vice Marshal Kapil Kak, journalist Bharat Bhushan and activist Sushoba Bharve.

Talking to reporters after landing in Srinagar, Sinha said, “We want to assess the situation on the ground in Kashmir. From the airport to my hotel in Srinagar, I found all the shops, except those of vegetable vendors, closed. It speaks volumes about the Kashmir situation.”

This is Sinha’s second Kashmir visit in the last three months. Earlier, in September, he was forced to turn back from the Srinagar airport.

“We also want to assess the economic losses suffered by the people in the Valley since August 5,” Sinha said.

Referring to the investors’ summit held by the Kashmir government in 2010, Sinha said, “I doubt if any investor will visit Kashmir and put his money here.”