Ajit Pawar’s body language on Friday hinted at his intentions: Sanjay Raut on Maharashtra twist

Raut also laid the entire blame on Ajit Pawar adding that this is treachery towards people of Maharashtra and people won’t let the latter and his supporters to roam around in the state freely.

Published: 23rd November 2019 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut addresses the media outside Matoshree in Mumbai Saturday Nov. 23 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: While reacting to the latest developments in Maharashtra politics, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that party president Uddhav Thackeray and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar are likely address a joint press conference to give official reaction of both the parties.

Raut also laid the entire blame on Ajit Pawar adding that this is treachery towards people of Maharashtra and people won’t let the latter and his supporters to roam around in the state freely.

“We were together discussing the detals of government formation for the entire evening on Friday. However, Ajit Pawar’s body language was suspicious. He didn’t see us eye to eye. That was a hint. He then left the meeting midway for some time. His phone too was switched off. We were told that he was with a lawyer. Today we came to know who that lawyer was,” Raut said while narrating the developments last evening.

“I don’t have any grudges against BJP as they can stoop to any low for power,” Raut added.

While hitting out against Raut for his explatives, Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrakant Patil said that the Shiv Sena MP spoilt his party's chances.

“We had contested polls in alliance and the alliance had complete majority. However, Shiv Sena never came forward to discuss government formation with us. They let down the people’s mandate. Raut is the main spoilsport and I hope Shiv Sena leadership will take cue from this,” Patil said while blaming Raut.

Sharad Pawar meanwhile sought to distance himself from his nephew Ajit Pawar’s actions.

“Ajit Pawar’s decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his,” Pawar tweeted while reacting to the development.

