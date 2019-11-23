Home Nation

Ajit Pawar's decision to side with BJP his own, not that of NCP: Uncle Sharad on Maharashtra twist

In a surprise development in Maharashtra politics, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister on Saturday morning with NCP leader Ajit Pawar as his deputy.

Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP was his own and not that of the party.

"Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his," Pawar tweeted.

The development comes hours after NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said that the Congress and NCP have consented Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray to become Maharashtra Chief Minister. The alliance of the three parties was expected to stake claim for government formation on Monday. 

However, at around 8 am on Saturday morning, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar went to Raj Bhavan where Governor BS Koshyari administered them the oath of office and secrecy.

The Governor's move came after President's rule was revoked at 5.47 am.

