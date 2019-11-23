Anything can happen in cricket and politics: Nitin Gadkari 

Home Nation

The BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday returned as Maharashtra chief minister for a second term, propped up by NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who took oath as deputy chief minister.

Published: 23rd November 2019

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

By PTI

NAGPUR: Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday that "anything can happen in cricket and politics", and expressed confidence that the new BJP-led government in Maharashtra will pass the floor test.

Speaking to the media here, the senior BJP leader, asked for his reaction to the dramatic developments, said, "As I had commented earlier, anything can happen in cricket and politics.

Now you would have understood the importance of my statement.

"I congratulate Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

They will prove the majority in the house in the period given by the governor," Gadkari said.

Maharashtra will get a stable government under the leadership of Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and witness further development, he added.

