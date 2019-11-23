Gang of six loots gold worth Rs 25 crore from Muthoot Finance office in Bihar

By Express News Service

PATNA: Armed with automatic weapons, a gang of six looted around 55 kg gold, estimated to be worth Rs 25 crore, in broad daylight from a Muthoot Finance office in Bihar on Saturday.

The gang entered the office in Hajipur in Vaishali district, about 25 km from the state capital, around 1.30 pm and took all the staff hostage at gunpoint.

According to in-charge SP, Vaishali, MK Choudhary, the gang collected all the gold kept at the counter and escaped.

Choudhary said the criminals have been identified with the help of CCTV footage, adding that raids are on to nab them.