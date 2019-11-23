Home Nation

Governor was misled, Fadnavis must quit as Maharashtra CM: Ashok Chavan

In a stunning sequence of events, Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister and Ajit Pawar, who broke away from the NCP, as his deputy by governor BK Koshyari.

Published: 23rd November 2019 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

Ashok Chavan

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Saturday alleged that as most of the NCP MLAs, who were said to be backing the BJP in Maharashtra, attended a meeting convened by the NCP later, it was clear that Devendra Fadnavis had "misled" the governor.

Fadnavis should, therefore, quit as chief minister, Chavan said.

In a stunning sequence of events in the morning, Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister and Ajit Pawar, who broke away from the NCP, as his deputy by governor BK Koshyari.

ALSO READ: Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress to move Supreme Court against Maharashtra Governor's decision

However, as the day progressed, many of the NCP MLAs who attended the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan gave statements that they continued to be with the NCP and affirmed faith in the leadership of party supremo Sharad Pawar.

"Forty-eight MLAs belonging to NCP, whose signatures were shown as support for the BJP, were present at the NCP meeting (later) in the evening," Chavan said.

"Ajit Pawar misled Fadnavis and Fadnavis misled the governor," he alleged.

ALSO READ: What led Ajit Pawar into the arms of the BJP?

"When Fadnavis resigned earlier as chief minister (after the BJP said it was not in the position to form government), he had said his party would not poach MLAs.

Now he must resign as they don't have the numbers," Chavan, a former CM, said.

"Ajit Pawar should also quit, own up his mistake and return to the NCP," the Congress leader said.

The NCP has alleged that signatures of its MLAs were misused to show them as support for the BJP.

Prithviraj Chavan, another senior Congress leader, said that Ajit Pawar's defiance of his party was the NCP's internal matter.

"The Congress' alliance is with the NCP and not the Congress," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra Government NCP Sharad Pawar Devendra Fadnavis Ashok Chavan
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp